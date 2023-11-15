How, Exactly, Do You Melt Caramel For Apples?

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Although coating that apple in deliciously sweet caramel might not be part of a physician's advice, everyone has to treat themselves sometimes. What better time to do so than when fall and the holiday season roll around? Sure, it's nice to grab a caramel apple when it catches your eye at a state fair, but these delightful sweets taste best when apples taste best — in the autumn! Whether it's caramel apples for Halloween or as a treat for the kids on a brisk fall weekend, the great thing about this classic snack is that you can make them at home. They may seem like a no-brainer to prepare but don't underestimate the crucial step of melting the caramel.

There are a couple of ways you can go about this. The first (and easiest) way is to heat premade caramels in a saucepan low and slow until they melt together and become liquid. The second way is to make the caramel yourself, which requires medium to medium-high heat to cook and thicken your sugar solution. Either way, it is crucial to have a candy thermometer ready when preparing the caramel coating. The ideal temperature for your caramel sauce when you're ready to start dipping is at or just under 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, set your sauce aside until it cools to this temperature.