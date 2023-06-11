Mistakes Everyone Makes With Yorkshire Pudding

It's the weekend, and the whole family is looking forward to a classic ribeye roast. While Americans may overindulge at Thanksgiving, the Brits love a good old-fashioned roast dinner with all the trimmings on Sundays. In addition to preparing meat and veggies, one iconic side that is typically served with any type of roast beef is Yorkshire pudding. Crispy with a slightly doughy center, these savory popover-style treats are lovingly referred to as Yorkies or Yorkshire puds in England.

It might be called pudding, but it is traditionally served with or before the entrée rather than at dessert time. Made from a batter, these light and crispy bites with just the right amount of stodge were certainly a great way to fill up hungry diners. With meat being more expensive, the idea was to have guests fill up on the too-tempting batter cakes before the roast arrived so they would eat less of it. It's almost like eating bread rolls before a meal — the danger is you might ruin your appetite for the main course.

Even though Yorkshire pudding is simple to make –- in theory –- there are so many mistakes that can occur during the process, leaving your meal to fall flat. But don't fret. We're here to help. Here are some common mistakes when it comes to Yorkshire pudding and ways to avoid them.