Mushroom Buns Are The Key To Ree Drummond's Low-Carb Burger
There's something particularly satisfying about holding a big, juicy burger in your hands. For those following a low-carb diet like keto, however, indulging in the succulent handheld isn't quite the same. Sure, there are several suitable alternatives to a traditional burger out there, including a patty wrapped in lettuce or burger bowls like the Big Mac salad, but lettuce be honest: A few extra iceberg leaves aren't exactly going to add much to your meal.
Instead, why not try swapping out your buns for something that'll add a little extra pizzazz to your burger, like portobello mushrooms? The fungi are the stars of Ree Drummond's low-carb cheeseburger sliders that will bring some additional texture and a nice, earthy flavor to the beloved cookout fare. Plus, large portobello 'shrooms are roughly the same size as hamburger buns, so you'll still feel like you're eating a traditional burger, bread and all.
For her cheeseburger sliders, the Pioneer Woman chooses to grill her portobellos, but not without cleaning them and tossing them in olive oil, salt, and pepper first. Once they're prepped, the 'shrooms simply need to be grilled six minutes on each side before they're ready to encapsulate a burger patty or two — and all of your favorite fixings. No grill? No problem. You can also prepare your portobello mushroom burger buns in the oven by baking them for about 10 minutes until they're lightly browned.
Portobellos aren't just for low-carb hamburger buns
With roughly 5 grams of carbs per cup, Ree Drummond's portobello mushroom buns are an excellent option for those looking to lower their carb intake without sacrificing too much of the burger-eating experience. Even the Food Network star herself claimed in a 2019 tweet that the "mushbun" sliders were one of the best things she'd cooked at the time, which means a lot coming from someone who claims she's "high maintenance" about her burgers.
The bread substitute isn't just for hamburgers, either. You can try this swap in just about any handheld dish you please. Imagine two crispy, grilled 'shroom buns sandwiching a juicy piece of grilled chicken covered in Swiss cheese, or perhaps in a Philly cheesesteak. Of course, you can also swap the mushrooms' role and use them in place of hamburger patties with a portobello mushroom burger recipe — though sandwiching your portobello patty in between two portobello buns may be a bit of a 'shroom overload.
You can also sub in mushrooms in countless other places, as well. Fans of mushrooms on pizza may enjoy upgrading the fungi from topping to full-on pizza "crust" and filling the caps with sauce, cheese, and any other garnishes you like on your pies. Similarly, large portobellos filled with ricotta, marinara sauce, and mozzarella can transform into individual lasagnas.