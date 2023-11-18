Mushroom Buns Are The Key To Ree Drummond's Low-Carb Burger

There's something particularly satisfying about holding a big, juicy burger in your hands. For those following a low-carb diet like keto, however, indulging in the succulent handheld isn't quite the same. Sure, there are several suitable alternatives to a traditional burger out there, including a patty wrapped in lettuce or burger bowls like the Big Mac salad, but lettuce be honest: A few extra iceberg leaves aren't exactly going to add much to your meal.

Instead, why not try swapping out your buns for something that'll add a little extra pizzazz to your burger, like portobello mushrooms? The fungi are the stars of Ree Drummond's low-carb cheeseburger sliders that will bring some additional texture and a nice, earthy flavor to the beloved cookout fare. Plus, large portobello 'shrooms are roughly the same size as hamburger buns, so you'll still feel like you're eating a traditional burger, bread and all.

For her cheeseburger sliders, the Pioneer Woman chooses to grill her portobellos, but not without cleaning them and tossing them in olive oil, salt, and pepper first. Once they're prepped, the 'shrooms simply need to be grilled six minutes on each side before they're ready to encapsulate a burger patty or two — and all of your favorite fixings. No grill? No problem. You can also prepare your portobello mushroom burger buns in the oven by baking them for about 10 minutes until they're lightly browned.