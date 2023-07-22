Big Mac Salad Is The Epitome Of 'We Have McDonald's At Home'

Don't tell the man who's eaten a McDonald's Big Mac every day for the last 50 years, but there are people out there who may not want to indulge in his favorite meal chain. Perhaps they follow a low-carb diet or live in the state that is home to the most expensive Big Mac in America and want to shell out upwards of $6 for the sandwich.

Whatever their reasoning is for skipping out on the most beloved McDonald's menu item of all time that isn't french fries, they don't have to ditch the flavors of the handheld forever. The Big Mac salad is an easy-to-make alternative that might even be good enough to change the narrative around the dreaded "we have McDonald's at home" response that we all got as children when we were craving a Happy Meal.

The low-carb version of the dish features all the classic elements of a Big Mac: lettuce, pickles, onions, cheese, and ground beef, which can easily be swapped out for a plant-based option such as Beyond Beef or an Impossible Burger patty. The Kitchn's Kristina Vänni also includes tomatoes in her recipe, though these can be omitted if you want your salad to be as authentic as possible. A homemade Big Mac sauce serves as the salad's dressing, while a garnish of sesame seeds pays homage to the sando's classic sesame seed bun, and voila! Your DIY Big Mac salad is ready to enjoy.