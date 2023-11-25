Buttercream Boards Are The Festive Way To Serve Dessert

There was a time when food boards were all about cheese, crackers, and meat. A significant number of variations have emerged over the past few years, though. People, especially content creators, have shown us that when it comes to these delightfully tactile boards, nothing is off limits — raw vegetables, candy, butter, bread, fast food... you name it. Who knew buttercream boards would be a thing as well? Regardless, here we are.

Yes, buttercream boards exist, and they are exactly what you think they are; a food board where buttercream takes center stage. Scooping up creamy frosting with crackers, biscuits, strawberries, and little bites of cake adds a sweet sprinkle of celebration to your family Christmas dinner or even a boring Tuesday night.

Speaking of celebrations, buttercream boards can be a fun way to serve a little sweet treat for your guests during the holidays. The best part about it is that there is no limit to how creative you can get with the decoration. Since it's buttercream, you can pipe it in fun ways in festive themes. Who wouldn't want a taste of a buttercream Christmas tree or snowman?