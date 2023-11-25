Buttercream Boards Are The Festive Way To Serve Dessert
There was a time when food boards were all about cheese, crackers, and meat. A significant number of variations have emerged over the past few years, though. People, especially content creators, have shown us that when it comes to these delightfully tactile boards, nothing is off limits — raw vegetables, candy, butter, bread, fast food... you name it. Who knew buttercream boards would be a thing as well? Regardless, here we are.
Yes, buttercream boards exist, and they are exactly what you think they are; a food board where buttercream takes center stage. Scooping up creamy frosting with crackers, biscuits, strawberries, and little bites of cake adds a sweet sprinkle of celebration to your family Christmas dinner or even a boring Tuesday night.
Speaking of celebrations, buttercream boards can be a fun way to serve a little sweet treat for your guests during the holidays. The best part about it is that there is no limit to how creative you can get with the decoration. Since it's buttercream, you can pipe it in fun ways in festive themes. Who wouldn't want a taste of a buttercream Christmas tree or snowman?
Make your buttercream board experience seamless
Buttercream boards are all fun and games until it's time to clean them. While soap and warm water will get the job done, it's always a good idea to line your food board with wax paper or parchment paper to avoid a big mess. Another way to spruce up your buttercream board game is to introduce multiple flavors of buttercream for every palate. Try our classic buttercream frosting recipe or chocolate buttercream icing.
@carla.bushey
If you want don't know what dessert to serve this Holiday season, make this easy Buttercream Snowman board! It never disappoints! What I used: • 1 tub of store-bought vanilla buttercream • 1/4 of tub of store-bought chocolate buttercream (to decorate the snowman) • orange m&m's for the nose • red twisters or fruit by the foot for the scarf • add you favorite cookies or sweets such: nilla wafers, nonpareil wafers, holiday Oreos, shortbread cookies, chocolate wafers, etc • fresh fruit (I used strawberries) Follow the instructions on the video to build this board, I use parchment paper as base for my buttercream. I hope you love it and enjoy! 🫶🏼⛄️ . #buttercream #easydessert #dessertplatter #foodboard #charcuterieboard #foodphotography #snowman #holidaycookies #christmasrecipes #dessertrecipe
If you are making buttercream from scratch, you ought to know that the consistency of the butter is super important and will make or break the recipe. The butter shouldn't be too firm or too soft. Working with firm butter will result in lumpy buttercream and excessively soft butter will be too oily and difficult to work with. Make sure you measure the ratio of butter to sugar to get the sweetness level right.
Adding more flavor and food coloring to your frosting might also affect its consistency, especially if you're using fruit puree or juice. To stay on the safe side, use drier alternatives such as fruit zests or thick jams. You can replace liquid food coloring with gels. Lastly, if you are making the buttercream board in a hot environment, store it in the fridge until you are ready to serve.