The Best Desserts You'll Find At Steakhouse Chains, According To Customers
A visit to an American steakhouse is usually a hedonistic affair involving several savory courses packed with indulgent dishes that are big on flavor and generous in size. Despite the massive amount of delicious food that comes before, it is practically mandatory that you leave room for dessert that will be equally rich and decadent.
Steakhouses sometimes play with less standard additions to the main menu, but most decide to go classic with desserts. The list usually includes American favorites such as cheesecake, carrot cake, and crème brulée, as well as bread puddings and creamy mousses. One item that seems obligatory to all these chains is a house-made, signature chocolate cake. You will see that this list of best desserts is dominated by chocolate. Though this may be due to a general appreciation for all things chocolate, another possible reason is that restaurants may put a lot of effort and creativity into this ingredient, resulting in creations that rate a bit better among customers.
This list of the best desserts at steakhouses was assembled based on the ratings, feedback, and general sentiment of guests. Sometimes, the winner was evident. However, many steakhouses include several fan favorites, so it was sometimes challenging to single out the best. Still, we've pulled out a reliable list that will direct you to the best desserts at the most popular American steakhouse chains.
Fogo de Chão – Chocolate Brigadeiro
In the U.S., Fogo de Chão is usually labeled as a steakhouse, but this restaurant giant does not really fit the description. Fogo de Chão was built on the Brazilian churrascaria tradition, where meat is cooked on open-fire grills and served rodizio-style. It charges fixed prices dictated by the number of cuts you choose, and everything is sliced tableside for a classic churrascaria experience. Along with meat, Fogo de Chão features an extensive list of salads, veggies, and sides, served buffet-style at the Market Table and Feijoada Bar. Just like everything else on the menu, the chain's desserts are slightly different from what you would find at your average Americana steakhouse.
The dessert section carries items such as Papaya Cream (an excellent option if you want to end your meal with something lighter), Crème Brûlée, and Açaí Cheesecake. But the absolute winner is the Chocolate Brigadeiro, which pays homage to a Brazilian truffle-like dessert. The cake features a chocolate cookie shell filled with decadent truffle-style chocolate cream, all sealed with an indulgent chocolate ganache. As an additional textural touch, it comes topped with chocolate sprinkles.
Customers praise the combination for its rich and decadent flavor. One happy patron describes it as "not very sweet chocolate cheesecake [...] after a big meal it was perfect". The slice is massive, which makes it an ideal sharing dessert.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse – Butter Cake
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is an award-winning chain that pays homage to classic American steakhouse tradition. The menu is quite diverse, featuring prime steaks and chops along with classic sides and appetizers, but with a few creative and luxe additions. The dessert menu is not extensive, and features only trusted favorites. Though layered lemon-flavored cake gets plenty of praise, the chain's butter cake is a clear favorite among customers. Paired with a scoop of vanilla-flavored ice cream, the cake is topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a drizzle of gooey caramel sauce.
One TikTok user showcases its tender, buttery texture, claiming it is a menu item you have to try on your next visit. On OpenTable, customers call it out for its rich flavor and urge others to try it. Another set of reviews says that it "was on the money." Judging by these outstanding comments, there is no doubt that this cake wins in the dessert battle at Del Frisco's.
Morton's The Steakhouse – Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake
Morton's The Steakhouse is among the most important names in the American steakhouse narrative. It was designed as an upscale steakhouse, where the quality of ingredients and impeccable service are paramount. Of course, this comes with a high price tag, but this place deserves the extra splurge. Steaks and chops dominate the menu, accompanied by fancy appetizers, soups, salads, seafood, and a decadent raw bar. The desserts are no less impressive and feature tried and tested favorites such as bread pudding and cheesecake. Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake is the unquestionable winner here.
This signature treat is a dome-shaped chocolate cake that oozes a gooey river of chocolate when you cut into it. Upgrade with ice cream for the sundae version. Commenters on Instagram call it nothing short of the ideal chocolate cake. On another Instagram post, one customer called it "the best lava cake I ever had." One Yelp review offers similar high praise, while another gives it a perfect rating while mentioning that it can be shared with everyone at the table. This cake is a classic that is not too decadent, but it still has enough power to act as a perfect ending to a heavy steakhouse meal.
LongHorn Steakhouse – Chocolate Stampede
LongHorn Steakhouse has been successfully running since 1981 and was built on the premise of a casual steakhouse that does not skimp on portions and keeps prices reasonable. Meanwhile, the professional service and relaxed atmosphere perfectly fit in with the Western-inspired theme. LongHorn carries a classic steakhouse menu packed with hearty appetizers, salads, sides, and buttery steaks. Of course, desserts are a must, and, if you have to choose one, opt for the legendary Chocolate Stampede.
This favorite combines six different chocolate elements, beginning with moist chocolate cake topped with light and dark chocolate mousse. A decadent fudge provides an additional chocolate layer, and the cake is crowned with a gooey chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of chocolate curls. This chocolate delight is served with vanilla ice cream. Despite this chocolate overload, it doesn't feel overpowering. One TikTok review describes it as "rich, decadent, and chocolatey," adding that it "melts in the mouth" and that it is a "chocolate lover's dream." In the battle of desserts on Facebook, reviews claim that it's a clear winner and that it is nothing short of "heaven on a plate." On Instagram, guests rave about it, calling it perhaps the best of all possible desserts. Keep in mind that is a massive dessert that is ideal for sharing.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Chocolate Lava Cake
Fleming's is an upscale American steakhouse where steaks and chops reign supreme, but you do not want to miss the lavish seafood specials, skillfully prepared sides, and tasty appetizers. This is the place to visit on important occasions that call for something extra. The elegant décor perfectly matches the romantic vibe, and the whole experience is rounded with impeccable service, excellent wine selection, and signature cocktails. Desserts follow the same pattern, and though you will not go wrong with a creamy brûlée or the classic cheesecake, the favorites here are all about chocolate. The restaurant's Gooey Butter Cake — adorned with honeycomb brittle — has excellent reviews, but it seems that the Chocolate Lava Cake, served with ice cream and fresh fruit, is the true customer favorite.
The reviews are overwhelmingly positive. On Yelp, one customer gushes about the harmonious relationship between the dessert's ice cream and chocolate. Instagram is packed with similar impressions, with guests claiming that it is a delight. Perhaps the best validation comes from a TikTok user who claims that though they are not especially fond of chocolate, this dessert was a "brilliant way to end off [...] dinner."
Smith & Wollensky – Gigantic Chocolate Cake
The history of Smith & Wollensky began in 1977 with the first NYC restaurant, which still operates at its original Manhattan location. Over the years, it grew into a national chain with locations outside the U.S. Though the NYC location is now under different ownership, the restaurants carry the same name and preserve the high standards set in the early days.
The desserts at Smith & Wollensky are classic, and though the Coconut Layered Cake is probably the most iconic sweet treat, the recently introduced new version does not seem to meet the standard. Though the original coconut version is still served at the NYC location, we decided to go with another classic found at all locations — Smith & Wollensky's Gigantic Chocolate Cake.
As the name suggests, this is a massive layered chocolate cake made with chocolate mousse and infused with Baileys. Customers describe it in glowing terms, with one happy patron claiming that despite not being a huge chocolate fan, "this was one of the most amazing cakes I had enjoyed." On OpenTable, many patrons comment on the size of this delicious spectacle, noting that it is a cake meant to be shared.
Saltgrass Steak House – Carrot Cake
Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas institution that started its journey in 1991. The service embodies classic Texan hospitality, while Angus steaks remain a feature of the menu. Seafood, soups, salad, and sandwiches all find their place on the relatively extensive menu, accompanied by signature cocktails and wines. When it comes to desserts, Saltgrass keeps it simple and remains true to tradition. This includes chocolate cake, cheesecake, and layered carrot cake. Among the trio, the house-made carrot cake is the best-liked option among customers.
The cake consists of three spiced carrot cake layers coated in smooth cream cheese frosting. The reviews for this massive cake are overwhelmingly positive. On Facebook, commenters show a lot of love for it. One patron even claims it is the main reason they come to the steakhouse. Yet the most positive review on the post comes from a self-proclaimed carrot cake hater who claims to have been converted by this version. On Restaurant Guru, customers share similar opinions and generally recommend the cake, too. All these weighty comments show that this is the go-to dessert at Saltgrass.
Black Angus Steakhouse – Big Mountain Fudge Cake
Black Angus Steakhouse is a classic American chophouse whose origin dates to 1964. The first restaurant opened in Seattle, but the chain now operates in several states, mainly in the western U.S. The name is usually associated with aged steaks cooked over an open flame to attain a distinctive, smoky character, but the diverse menu packs in many meat and seafood-centered options, while the attentive service and welcoming ambiance complement the experience. Compared with the rest of the menu, the dessert section is not as extensive but includes treasures like the Big Mountain Fudge Cake, which stands out as a particular favorite.
This is a rich, decadent cake with two chocolate sponges coated in chocolate frosting and sprinkles. The cake is topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with gooey fudge served on the side, which you're supposed to pour over the cake. As the name suggests, this is a massive dessert and an ideal sharing option. Yelp reviews claim it is simply wonderful, while other customers on OpenTable report similar feelings. That's It LA also provides positive feedback, dubbing the cake as especially well-suited for a romantic outing, reserving special praise for the frosting and fudge.
Ruth's Chris Steak House – Crème Brulée
Ruth's Chris Steak House is one of the great American success stories. It was established in New Orleans but now has locations across the U.S., as well as numerous international outlets. Though its sizzling steaks are difficult to resist, this steakhouse also excels in the seafood department, and you shouldn't miss some of its classic appetizers and sides. While the dessert selection at Ruth Chris may not be as extensive as the rest of the menu, it features timeless classics like old-school bread pudding accompanied by a smooth whiskey cream, indulgent Chocolate Sin Cake, and creamy cheesecake. Though all are well received, the chain's elegant crème brulée is the standout favorite among diners.
Customers rave about this dessert that's served with fresh berries. On OpenTable, they laud it as one of the best desserts they've consumed in a restaurant, while reviews on Restaurant Guru follow the same pattern. One TikTok review claims it is "perfectly rich," while another happy customer praises the crunchy caramel and the fact that you can see the specks of real vanilla bean, feeling it is the top dessert at the restaurant. The blend of creamy vanilla base and crispy topping is perfectly executed and makes this an absolute must-try at Ruth's Chris.
Outback Steakhouse – Chocolate Thunder From Down Under
Outback Steakhouse might be intended to follow an Australian theme, but this is a true American steakhouse that features a menu packed with classic items complemented by creative signature specials. Juicy steaks and fresh seafood are the forte here, but you can't leave the place without trying the Blooming Onion, perhaps its most iconic dish. Salads, sides, and appetizers mainly get a good rep, but the dessert section also includes some stellar items, according to diners. Though Outback's Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet was a close contender, the winner for the best dessert at Outback Steakhouse is the all-out Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.
This cake has it all. It starts with a pecan brownie graced with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The combination is then doused in warm chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate shavings and whipped cream. Although it sounds a tad over the top, this cake perfectly fits in with the steakhouse setting, where everything is slightly extra. On Facebook, loyal fans say the cake is the top treat on the menu. In the search for the best dessert at Outback, Thunder had winning numbers and the most zealous fans. Reviewers reserve special praise for the dessert's combination of crunchy pecan brownie and gooey sauce with somewhat lighter ice cream and whipped cream.
The Capital Grille – Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake
Though The Capital Grille is best known for prime dry-aged steaks, it features an impressive wine list and a great selection of seafood specials. In line with steakhouse tradition, the dessert list will not overwhelm you with choice, but as it carries all steakhouse classics, just about everyone can find a sweet treat to their taste. While the signature cheesecake was a strong contender, the advantage was given to the restaurant's utterly decadent chocolate cake made with premium Belgian chocolate and decaf espresso.
The chain's Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake has received rave reviews on OpenTable, while on Instagram, one guest applauds the fact that it is gluten-free. Another gushed that it was simply heavenly. Yelp reviews are equally flattering. One customer calls it "the creamiest, most decadent, non-dense flourless cake." One guest suggests pairing the rich cake with coffee. To many, this chocolate cake succeeds in being bold and indulgent without becoming heavy.
The Palm – Chocolate Layer Cake
The Palm steakhouse dates back to 1926. Though it was initially an Italian-style joint, it was rebranded into a steakhouse, which proved to be a savvy business decision as the restaurant now operates in multiple locations in and outside the U.S. The business is still family-owned and cherishes old-school steakhouse tradition that dictates exceptional quality, professional service, and elegant ambiance. The menu reflects the same principles and carries prime American beef with decadent seafood specials and Italian-inspired fare. The desserts are pretty traditional, and among them, the Chocolate Layered Cake is the clear winner. This gigantic cake slice is a staple on the menu and has become a big hit with customers.
The cake is assembled with an impressive seven layers separated by a rich dark chocolate ganache that helps to keep it from turning overly sweet. Yet, expect a lot of potent chocolate flavor. You will find plenty of customers gushing about its rich taste. On OpenTable, guests rave about the dessert at multiple locations, including praise for its ideal sharing size. This cake is an extravagant dessert option that naturally fits on the steakhouse menu.