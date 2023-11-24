How To Easily Separate The Cap And Stem For Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are a fun, easy, appetizer to make, but what we really love about them is how economical they are. Not only are mushrooms themselves generally fairly inexpensive, but you usually don't need a whole lot of filler, either. That means you can stretch out even pricy ingredients like the crab meat developer Laura Sampson is using in her crab-stuffed mushroom recipe. As she tells us, these mushrooms "should be stuffed but not overstuffed."

Before you can fill the mushrooms, though, you must first take off the stems. This is actually ridiculously easy — as Sampson tells us, "Once you've wiped the mushrooms clean, you can just pop the stems right out." Her technique for doing so can be summed up in just six words: "Grasp at the base and pull." Once you've done so, the stem should come out in one piece, leaving a neat little indent where the stuffing can go.