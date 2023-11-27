Forget Iced Coffee – Mexican Chocolate Frío Is The Pick-Me-Up You Need

The first people to have enjoyed a chocolaty beverage seem to have been the Maya, who lived in a climate conducive to cultivating cacao trees. Some 3.500 years ago they began mixing crushed cacao beans with chiles and cornmeal to make a drink that today some hipster cafe would probably saddle with the cutesly moniker of Triple-C. As the Mayan language didn't work that way, they instead called the drink xocolatl, which meant "bitter water" — sounds like that drink could have used a little sugar. While xocolatl may have been the precursor to chocolate frio, it differed in one significant way: The Mayans apparently preferred to drink it hot.

The Aztecs were huge fans of the cacao tree, with their Emperor Montezuma being perhaps the original chocoholic. As they lived in an area where none of these trees grew, though, they had to get their bean fix either from trade or conquest. Once cacao was acquired, the precious pods were ground into powder and mixed with water, with the elite often flavoring the drink with seasonings such as vanilla. The super-elite might even drink it from golden goblets — Montezuma is said to have downed 50 cups per day from such a vessel.

While the Aztecs preferred their chocolate cold, the Spaniards did not agree. They, like the Mayans, preferred hotter brew and even named the beverage chocolatl, a multicultural mashup that combined the Mayan word for hot (chocol) with the Aztec one for water (atl).