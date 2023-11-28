White Castle's Sloppy Joe Sliders And Mac & Cheese Nibblers Are Back

In the quest for easy, comforting winter meals, certain dishes may make frequent appearances in your weekly menu planning. Foods like pot pies, sloppy Joes, and macaroni and cheese become staples, and when restaurants serve these favorites — especially at a relative discount — who wouldn't feel relieved that someone else is doing the cooking for a change?

As in years past, White Castle has reintroduced comforting, seasonal fan-favorites Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac & Cheese Nibblers to the menu, just in time for the most thankful (and hectic) time of the year. According to information shared with Mashed, the Sloppy Joe Sliders come in three varieties: Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe, and Spicy Joe. A regular Sloppy Joe Slider is $1.19, while the Smoky and Spicy flavors are $1.49 each. A six-pack with any combination of flavors can be ordered for $6.99. The Nibblers come in three sizes: small (five pieces) at $1.99, medium (12 pieces) at $3.99, and a sack (20) for $5.99.