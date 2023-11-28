Costco's Holiday Cookies Have Arrived And Customers Are Already Disappointed

Candy canes, pumpkin pie, and fudge are all beloved holiday sweets, but let's be honest: No festive season is complete without cookies. According to a recent One Poll survey, Americans each eat an average of 26 cookies during this time of year, which makes up close to 13% of the total annual number of cookies the country consumes.

A significant portion of those treats are probably homemade. But suppose you're not particularly skilled in the baking department or simply want to give your oven (and yourself) a break. In that case, there are aisles upon aisles of delicious holiday cookies available at any grocery store. Costco joined in on the fun with the return of its massive holiday cookie platters, which Instagram user @costcobuys spotted at their local warehouse on November 27. Unfortunately, instead of spreading cheer, the assortment of baked goods is leaving several Costco cardholders disappointed.

As @costcobuys pointed out, this year's pack is down to only three different types of cookies: powdered brownie walnut, candy chocolate chip, and toffee sandies. That's two fewer flavors than in prior years. What's more, Costco's cookie platters are now priced at $9.99 for a 30-count pack, whereas last year, shoppers got 44 cookies for $13.99. In 2021, the cookie trays were a total steal at $9.99 for 42 treats.