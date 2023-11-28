Costco's Holiday Cookies Have Arrived And Customers Are Already Disappointed
Candy canes, pumpkin pie, and fudge are all beloved holiday sweets, but let's be honest: No festive season is complete without cookies. According to a recent One Poll survey, Americans each eat an average of 26 cookies during this time of year, which makes up close to 13% of the total annual number of cookies the country consumes.
A significant portion of those treats are probably homemade. But suppose you're not particularly skilled in the baking department or simply want to give your oven (and yourself) a break. In that case, there are aisles upon aisles of delicious holiday cookies available at any grocery store. Costco joined in on the fun with the return of its massive holiday cookie platters, which Instagram user @costcobuys spotted at their local warehouse on November 27. Unfortunately, instead of spreading cheer, the assortment of baked goods is leaving several Costco cardholders disappointed.
As @costcobuys pointed out, this year's pack is down to only three different types of cookies: powdered brownie walnut, candy chocolate chip, and toffee sandies. That's two fewer flavors than in prior years. What's more, Costco's cookie platters are now priced at $9.99 for a 30-count pack, whereas last year, shoppers got 44 cookies for $13.99. In 2021, the cookie trays were a total steal at $9.99 for 42 treats.
Shoppers are putting Costco on the naughty list for its holiday cookie platter
Shoppers typically can't stop talking about Costco's holiday cookie platters, but this year, excitement about the product's return isn't at the top of many people's minds. Rather, many have been airing their grievances about the changes made to the platter's price and contents, which Instagram user @costcobuys admitted in their post they're "not too happy about."
"Wow, thanks for the price comparison. Inflation hits our prized Costco holiday cookies too!" one shopper said in response to the post. "So not in the holiday spirit!" they added, while another said that this year's version of the cookie platter was "disappointing compared to last year's."
Ultimately, the price per cookie in Costco's 2023 holiday cookie packs has only increased by about $0.02 from 2022, but compared to the 2021 platters, the difference is a whopping $0.10. This change is yet another example of the shrinkflation that Costco shoppers have been experiencing. On November 27, one Costco member posted on Reddit to point out yet another price increase to the grocer's four-pack of Kirkland butter, which they said has increased from $11.99 to $13.99 within the last few months. Earlier this year, other shoppers expressed their disappointment in the rising cost of Costco's massive pecan pies, which have jumped nearly $3 in price since 2020.