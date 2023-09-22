Halloween Happy Meal Toys We Wish Would Return From The Grave

As a kid, there was almost nothing more exciting than a trip to McDonald's. Between the life-sized Ronald McDonald statues sitting out front, the epic ball pits and play structures, and — of course — the Happy Meals, life was good at America's most popular fast food restaurant.

But we know we weren't the only ones who ever stuck our little hands into the box, bypassed those still-steaming fries, and went straight for the plastic-wrapped prize buried at the bottom. Ever since McDonald's began offering Happy Meals — the burger-and-fries combo tailored exclusively for youngsters — in 1979, an exciting mystery toy was included in each and every one. This small action, which increased the overall thrill of the experience, has led to a generation of adults who harbor many fond, nostalgic memories of the tiny surprises which brought them such joy. And as we approach Halloween, you might find yourself with some foggy, still-present memories of some of the spooky seasonal trinkets you once unearthed from the depths of your meals ... trinkets you are simply dying to see again. Here are some Halloween Happy Meal toys we wish would return from the grave.