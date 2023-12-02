Alton Brown's Tangy Ingredients For Amping Up Chicken Salad

If there is one thing that chef Alton Brown doesn't do, it's boring food. He's known for his use of food science in his cooking, as well as elevating everyday dishes to a higher, more flavorful level. Brown has an interesting take on the classic picnic dish, a chicken salad that replaces the typical mayonnaise with Greek yogurt. Brown uses Greek-inspired ingredients for a tangier and lightened-up version of chicken salad.

In Brown's chicken salad recipe, he adds Kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, parsley, cucumber, tomato, and lemon juice to his chicken thighs. Greek yogurt is used not just for creaminess, but acts as the base for the lemon yogurt sauce. It may seem unnatural to combine tart lemon with tart Greek yogurt, but the lemon adds a touch of acidity and flavor, while the juice helps to thin out the thick yogurt. Brown also adds chopped parsley to his sauce for some freshness. Since Greek yogurt replaces mayonnaise, this version of chicken salad is naturally lighter with higher amounts of protein and fewer calories.