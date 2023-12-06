Pizza Hut Embraces The Season Of Giving With Reverse Delivery Doormat

Pizza Hut has proven it has a lot of holiday spirit. Last year, the pizza chain encouraged customers to submit their holiday food fails for a chance to win a free Pizza Hut meal. This season, Pizza Hut wants to give back to the many delivery drivers who work tirelessly to get everyone's packages to their front doors in time for the holidays. Delivery work is often thankless, yet it's crucial to the holiday season. So, Pizza Hut has created a Reverse Delivery doormat as a way for the restaurant and its customers to give pizza-filled thanks to delivery people.

According to a recent press release, the Reverse Delivery doormat has a QR code, which delivery drivers can scan when they drop boxes off at people's homes. This will take them to a link to redeem a Pizza Hut gift card code. Valued at $25, this gift is enough to cover the cost of a pizza. Those interested in getting a free Reverse Delivery doormat should visit shopatpizzahut.com. There are only 250 mats available, and they will be distributed in groups of 50 for five days. Pizza Hut hopes the Reverse Delivery doormats will give back some of the joy that delivery people spread nationwide.