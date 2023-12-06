Pizza Hut Embraces The Season Of Giving With Reverse Delivery Doormat
Pizza Hut has proven it has a lot of holiday spirit. Last year, the pizza chain encouraged customers to submit their holiday food fails for a chance to win a free Pizza Hut meal. This season, Pizza Hut wants to give back to the many delivery drivers who work tirelessly to get everyone's packages to their front doors in time for the holidays. Delivery work is often thankless, yet it's crucial to the holiday season. So, Pizza Hut has created a Reverse Delivery doormat as a way for the restaurant and its customers to give pizza-filled thanks to delivery people.
According to a recent press release, the Reverse Delivery doormat has a QR code, which delivery drivers can scan when they drop boxes off at people's homes. This will take them to a link to redeem a Pizza Hut gift card code. Valued at $25, this gift is enough to cover the cost of a pizza. Those interested in getting a free Reverse Delivery doormat should visit shopatpizzahut.com. There are only 250 mats available, and they will be distributed in groups of 50 for five days. Pizza Hut hopes the Reverse Delivery doormats will give back some of the joy that delivery people spread nationwide.
Pizza Hut has seasonal menu items and a new collab
This holiday season, Pizza Hut is also bringing back one of its seasonal offerings, the Triple Treat Box. This popular combo featuring two pizzas, five breadsticks, and dessert (either ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls or an Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie) was introduced to Pizza Hut's menu as a limited item in 2015, and it has continued to return. Customers can upgrade the types of pizza, but a Triple Treat Box with two medium, one-topping pizzas starts at $24.99. Not bad for a three-course meal!
Yet another Pizza Hut holiday release comes as a collab with B.J. Novak's brand, Chain, which works with restaurants to reinvent flavors and create elevated menu items. Pizza Hut and Chain are releasing the Collectible Seasoning Duet Box Set with two original spice blends, made to shake onto snacks and dishes like popcorn and avocado toast that could use a pizza-flavored boost. Pizza Hut's Make it Pepperoni captures the flavor of the restaurant's savory topping and Chain's Everything Pizza Shake, which combines classic pizza seasonings like oregano and red pepper flakes.