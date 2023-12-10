What Are The Benefits Of Using The Aldi App?

Aldi has become a favorite of plenty of shoppers in recent years thanks to its unusual selection and low prices. But many may miss out on one of the chain's best resources for finding deals and making the most of their shopping trips — the Aldi app.

The most significant benefit of using the free app (available for both iOS and Android devices) is the ability to quickly and easily discover the best deals. First, it provides a quick, convenient way to browse Aldi's weekly ad, allowing you to plan your shopping plan from anywhere. But Aldi lovers know the best deals are often among the Aldi Finds, the latest of which are available in the app with just one touch. The app even highlights newly arrived items and ones that have recently seen price reductions for those who want to scoop up an even bigger deal. Once you've decided on what you need, you can even build a shopping list right in the app.

There's also a store locator feature that will help you find your nearest Aldi and its hours, no matter where you are.