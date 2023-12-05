Aldi's Spotify Wrapped Copycat Gives Shoppers What They Really Want

Aldi also recognized that Aldi Gear — its clothing line — was a big hit this year. Specifically, a special shoutout went out to the travel mug, belt bag, and pajama set on the "Best Gear List" section of its Wrapped round-up. Earlier in 2023, customers could wear Aldi gear again, thanks to increased demand after the success of its first line in 2022. Aldi dropped a spring line this March, and with everything less than $10, it sold out quickly. The chain dropped a new line in the fall that featured warmer items like sweatshirts and beanies; it is currently selling a winter line of cozy onesies and holiday sweaters.

Commenters on the Aldi Wrapped post are also very enthusiastic about Aldi Gear. One person laments, "I wish I got the hoodie!" Another asks, "Any chance the tennis shoes are coming back?!" Suffice it to say, it looks like Aldi Gear won't be going away any time soon, based on these customer reactions. Part of Aldi's appeal has always been its lower prices — and the same goes for Aldi Gear.

To conclude 2023's Aldi Wrapped, the chain proudly gifted one particular title, "The Saver," to its customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices (food at home) have increased by 2.4% since September 2022, so Aldi shoppers may wear this accolade with pride.