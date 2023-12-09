The World's Most Controversial Restaurants

Sushi Nakazawa was founded by Alessandro Borgognone. After watching Jiro Dreams of Sushi, the magnificent documentary following sushi master Jiro Ono and his tireless pursuit of the ultimate sushi expression, Borgognone was determined to track down one of the apprentices featured in the documentary. He landed on Daisuke Nakazawa, who was doing a stint in Seattle, and the two eventually became partners and opened the first restaurant in West Village. Sushi Nakazawa soon became one of the most acclaimed sushi joints in NYC, and was awarded an outstanding four-star review in the New York Times and the prestigious Michelin Star. The impressive sushi quality was never an issue at this upscale restaurant, but ties with former president Trump and the announcement that the second location will open at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. caused a serious backlash.

The home of the second location was revealed in 2016, soon after Trump's controversial speech in which he blatantly insulted Mexican immigrants, causing a lot of negative reactions. This was especially controversial as the Mexican workforce is essential for American restaurants, and Borgognone's decision sparked controversy among the most influential in the industry.

Regardless of strong criticism, Nakazawa's team was determined, and the restaurant opened in 2018. Despite the controversy, both locations have stayed in business, and all the negative press has apparently not affected the success. In 2019, the Washington location received its first Michelin Star, proving that the critics do not dwell much on political ties.