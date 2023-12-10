Sizzling Shrimp Fajitas Recipe

For a super simple yet flavor-packed dinner, look no further than these delicious shrimp fajitas! Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, these fajitas are sure to bring the sizzle and spice of your favorite Mexican restaurant right to your home kitchen. Succulent, perfectly-seasoned shrimp take center stage, marinated in a vibrant blend of spices, garlic, and lime juice. The result is a mouthwatering explosion of savory goodness with every bite.

Along with the shrimp there are vibrant bell peppers and onions, sauteed until slightly charred, adding plenty of color and flavor to the fajita fiesta. Wrapped in warm flour tortillas, these fajitas promise a taste experience that's not only satisfying but also fun — especially when served straight from the sizzling pan to your table.

Whether you're planning a dinner for friends or a quick and flavorful weeknight meal, these sizzling shrimp fajitas are sure to become a household favorite. Top them with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkle with chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lime for the perfect finishing touch!