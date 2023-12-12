12 Ways To Upgrade Instant Gravy

Instant gravy, a pantry staple renowned for its convenience, is a quick and easy way to elevate meals. Crafted from a blend of dehydrated ingredients, this powdered mix transforms into a savory sauce with a simple addition of hot water. While instant gravy saves you time, it isn't anywhere near as tasty as homemade gravy created from scratch. Luckily, there are some excellent ways to upgrade instant gravy to make it tastier without having to go completely DIY on the recipe.

In this article, we explore instant gravy upgrades with techniques people use when making gravy from scratch. You can use some of these same principles to breathe new life into instant gravy while still saving time. This is particularly great for the holidays when you want the tastiest gravy possible but you're already busy enough in the kitchen.

Discover how to infuse depth and richness into your instant gravy, transcending its humble origins. From incorporating aromatic herbs to fortifying with umami ingredients, these techniques draw inspiration from traditional cooking practices. Join us on a culinary journey as we unravel the secrets to transforming this kitchen essential into a savory masterpiece without too much hassle.