Everything You Need To Know About Peppermint Bark

What pumpkin spice is to fall, peppermint bark must be to winter. This festive treat sees melted white and dark chocolate infused with peppermint extract and layered together before being sprinkled with crushed mint candies. Broken into shards, the confection is easy to share out and positively perfect for the holidays.

But did you know that peppermint bark was only popularized beginning in the late 1990s? Or that we have one of America's most popular kitchen supply stores to thank? How about that peppermint bark has since spawned a host of varieties and flavors and inspired countless baked goods? Best of all, if you don't want to shell out money for the real deal, it's super simple to make at home, like this recipe for three-ingredient peppermint bark.

If you want to learn everything there is to know about peppermint bark, you've come to the right place. As the company behind the candy's renown celebrates the 25th anniversary of its recipe for Original Peppermint Bar in 2023, we decided a closer look would be in order. So pull up a chair, and grab a bit of bark. It's time to indulge in some candy trivia!