Short Ribs Vs Brisket: Everything You Need To Know

It used to be that the most sought-after cuts of beef were the ones that were easily prepared as steaks: things like ribeyes or New York strips or tenderloins. But these days, the cuts long perceived as lesser are far more sought out than they once were, cuts like oxtail, skirt steak, short ribs, or brisket. The latter was once so poorly perceived it was given away for free!

If these cuts were long maligned, it's not because there's anything inherently wrong with them. In fact, it's quite the opposite: Cuts hailing from muscles that do a lot of work tend to develop a lot more collagen, rendering them quite chewy at first. But with a bit of TLC, that collagen can be coaxed out, making these cuts flavorful, juicy, and oh-so-tender. Both short ribs and brisket fall into this category, meaning that they require a bit more work than a tenderloin to rise to their full potential. When cooked too quickly, both brisket and short ribs can be chewy and even stringy. But when slow-cooked as in a braise or a smoker, they reveal themselves to be total flavor bombs.

Of course, brisket and short ribs aren't interchangeable. To get to the bottom of what makes them stand out from one another — and, for that matter, from other cuts of beef — we tapped a few experts, who shared tips, tricks, and secrets to help you reach slow-cooked beef mastery.