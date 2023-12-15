False Facts About Asparagus You Thought Were True

There are things you can freeze, and there are things you can't — at least, not without destroying the texture or quality of the product, that is. And many of us have probably assumed that asparagus falls into the 'cannot' category for years. This is presumably because of its high water content, which renders many fruits and vegetables unable to withstand the temperatures of freezers without turning to unappetizing mush. However, it appears we may have been wrong to assume that the lanky vegetable can't take the heat — or should we say, the freeze.

According to BBC Goodfood, freezing asparagus is not only possible but advantageous. Preserving the nutritious vegetable makes it possible to enjoy it even when it is out of season, allowing you to access all that nutritious, delicious flavor any time of year. The thicker the asparagus stalks, the better when it comes to freezing them, and there are a few additional tips to take note of before attempting. If you freeze asparagus raw, it will likely become a mushy mess when it comes time to thaw. A quick blanch, or even cooking in advance before tossing into the ice box, should take care of the problem — making the finished product as close to fresh as possible when you're ready to consume. An added bonus is that preparing from frozen should also reduce your cooking time. What's not to love about getting dinner out faster?