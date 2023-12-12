How Does Using Whole Eggs Instead Of Just Yolks Affect Your Lemon Curd?

Lemon curd, with its velvety texture, vivid color, and vibrant citrus flavor, is a beloved ingredient in a slew of refreshing desserts. The traditional recipe for lemon curd typically calls for lemon juice and zest, white sugar, unsalted butter, and, of course, egg yolks, which contribute a lovely, silky consistency to the preserve. However, the debate over whether to include the whole egg, incorporating both the yolk and the white, adds an intriguing twist to the lemon curd narrative.

The primary role of egg yolks in lemon curd is to lend a smooth and creamy character, thanks to their fat and cholesterol content (which aren't as unhealthy as you may think). Yolks are natural emulsifiers, helping to create a stable, well-blended mixture. Their inherent richness contributes to the luscious mouthfeel that defines lemon curd. This custard-like quality is showcased in iconic lemon indulgences such as lemon tarts, lemon meringue pie, lemon bars, lemon cheesecake, and lemon parfaits, just to name a few. But what happens if you accidentally — or purposefully — incorporate the egg whites into the equation?

Egg whites — the clear, gooey liquid surrounding the yolk — are known for their ability to form stiff peaks when beaten, creating an airy appearance. In the context of lemon curd, this feature introduces an element of freshness to the dessert that might be unexpected but certainly welcome.