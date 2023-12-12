A TikTok Creator Cooked Shrimp And Mashed Potatoes In An Airplane Bathroom
Here's a tip you likely were not expecting: If, for whatever reason, you're not in the mood for the complimentary pretzels, mixed nuts, Biscoff cookies, or other airplane snacks, you can whip up a batch of garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes in the aircraft's compact lavatory. And that's exactly what TikTok user @barfly7777 did at roughly 35,000 feet — a move even he admitted was a "terrible idea."
It's no secret that flyers have been bringing food onto planes for decades. Essentially, if TSA says your carry-on grub is safe, sanitary, and packaged properly, you're in the clear. Apparently, the list of passable fare includes a carton of eggs, live lobster, and pizza, as well as frozen seafood and instant mashed potatoes. However, since the majority of planes obviously don't contain communal stoves to heat such a savory entrée-side dish combo, if you plan to cook your dinner as a passenger, a bit of creativity and a portable electricity source are probably required.
How to cook shrimp and mashed potatoes in the clouds
First of all, Barfly showcased extreme levels of bravery (if you want to call it that) as he prepared his in-flight meal in a public space, especially since he did it in the sink of an airplane bathroom. Before this, one might have expected nothing more daring than a flight attendant baking a cake mid-flight. In his minute-long video, he demonstrates how he pulled off the stomach-churning recipe (as if turbulence isn't enough to make someone queasy). With the help of two six-volt batteries and a few wires, he was able to quickly heat up the sink water. Once the water was hot enough, he fully thawed the shrimp, which didn't take long to cook, per the video's caption. Oh, and for an extra layer of flavor, he incorporated garlic butter.
With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better. #terribleideawhattime #shrimp #garlicshrimp #mashedpotatoes #flying #bathroomchef #howtocookproperly #barfly7777 #innovation #privatechef #newidea #hack #Splice
Next up, he fixed the mashed potatoes, which he mixed directly in the basin with his phone-free hand. He then placed both the crustaceans and spuds in a barf bag — er ... motion sickness bag and ate out of it after returning to his seat. Whether or not any passengers actually had to use the restroom during this time is unclear.