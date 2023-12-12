A TikTok Creator Cooked Shrimp And Mashed Potatoes In An Airplane Bathroom

First of all, Barfly showcased extreme levels of bravery (if you want to call it that) as he prepared his in-flight meal in a public space, especially since he did it in the sink of an airplane bathroom. Before this, one might have expected nothing more daring than a flight attendant baking a cake mid-flight. In his minute-long video, he demonstrates how he pulled off the stomach-churning recipe (as if turbulence isn't enough to make someone queasy). With the help of two six-volt batteries and a few wires, he was able to quickly heat up the sink water. Once the water was hot enough, he fully thawed the shrimp, which didn't take long to cook, per the video's caption. Oh, and for an extra layer of flavor, he incorporated garlic butter.

Next up, he fixed the mashed potatoes, which he mixed directly in the basin with his phone-free hand. He then placed both the crustaceans and spuds in a barf bag — er ... motion sickness bag and ate out of it after returning to his seat. Whether or not any passengers actually had to use the restroom during this time is unclear.