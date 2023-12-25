Spanish Paella-Ish Chicken Casserole Recipe
Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Spanish cuisine as we blend traditional flavors into a comforting and irresistible casserole. This dish pays homage to the iconic paella, a celebrated Spanish rice dish, by infusing its essence into a convenient and delicious casserole form.
Picture the sun-drenched landscapes of Valencia, the birthplace of paella, as you savor each bite of this hearty and aromatic creation. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe, which captures the essence of saffron-kissed rice, succulent chicken, and vibrant herbs and spices that will transport your taste buds to the bustling markets and lively gatherings of Spain. Topalu says, "It can be made year-round. The ingredients are not seasonal by any means, but I especially enjoy it when it's chilly and cold outside. It makes for a cozy, warm dinner."
Whether you're hosting a festive gathering or simply craving the iconic dish, our Spanish paella-ish chicken casserole promises to elevate your dining experience with its authenticity and depth of flavors.
Gather your Spanish paella-ish chicken casserole ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need chicken thighs, chorizo, peas, short-grain rice, onion, bell pepper, and tomato paste. In terms of seasoning, you will need salt, pepper, olive oil, saffron, garlic, paprika, chicken broth, lemons, and parsley.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Season the chicken thighs with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
Step 3: Cook chicken thighs
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat, then add the chicken thighs to the pan and cook for 5–6 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
Step 4: Put chicken in baking dish
Transfer the cooked chicken to a 9x13 baking dish.
Step 5: Cook chorizo
Add the chorizo to the same frying pan and cook for 6–8 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
Step 6: Drain off grease
Drain the grease through a fine mesh strainer.
Step 7: Put chorizo in baking dish
Transfer the chorizo to the baking dish with the chicken.
Step 8: Prepare the pan for more cooking
Wipe the pan clean with a paper towel and add 2 more tablespoons of oil.
Step 9: Saute the veggies
Add the onion and bell pepper. Saute until vegetables are soft, then add the garlic and saute for 1 more minute.
Step 10: Add spices
Add smoked paprika, saffron, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then stir to combine and cook for 1 minute.
Step 11: Add veggies to the baking dish
Transfer the vegetables to the chicken/chorizo baking dish.
Step 12: Add rice and tomato paste
Stir the rice and tomato paste into the chicken/chorizo mixture. Spread out into an even layer.
Step 13: Add broth and peas
Pour over chicken broth and top with peas.
Step 14: Bake
Cover with foil and bake for 35–40 minutes.
Step 15: Garnish and serve
Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.
What should you serve alongside this Spanish paella-ish chicken casserole?
To complement the vibrant flavors of this dish, consider serving it with a variety of sides that enhance the overall dining experience. Topalu says, "A Spanish green salad, ceviche, gazpacho, patatas bravas, or croquettes can make for a wonderful side."
Alternatively, you can provide a bowl of garlic aioli or romesco sauce on the side for dipping. These savory, flavorful sauces add an extra layer of richness to your meal. Pan con tomate (toasted bread rubbed with garlic and ripe tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil, and sprinkled with a pinch of salt) is a classic Spanish accompaniment that complements the casserole perfectly. Char-grilled vegetables, such as bell peppers, zucchini, and asparagus, add a smoky flavor that pairs well with the richness of the casserole. Elevate the meal with stuffed mushrooms filled with chorizo, breadcrumbs, and Spanish Manchego cheese. These bite-sized delights offer a burst of flavor in every mouthful.
How can you customize this Spanish paella-ish chicken casserole?
Want to customize this dish to make several renditions? Incorporate a mix of seafood such as shrimp, mussels, or clams to create a seafood paella casserole. Adjust cooking times accordingly to ensure that the seafood is perfectly cooked. Opt for a vegetarian version by omitting the chicken and incorporating a medley of colorful vegetables — bell peppers, peas, artichokes, and cherry tomatoes. Consider using vegetable broth for added flavor. If saffron is unavailable, you can use turmeric as a substitute for color and a hint of earthy flavor. Just be mindful of its potency and adjust the quantity accordingly. For a lighter twist, substitute traditional rice with quinoa or cauliflower rice. This not only adds nutritional value but also caters to a low-carb diet. Add a burst of freshness by incorporating citrus zest, such as lemon or orange, into the casserole. This can uplift the flavors and provide a delightful contrast to the savory elements. Finish the casserole with a layer of melted Manchego or Parmesan cheese for a golden, cheesy crust for an added element of richnes.
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- ½ + ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ + ½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, divided
- 2 + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 14 ounces uncooked pork chorizo, casing removed
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 pinch of saffron (about 20 threads)
- 2 cups Valencia short-grain rice or Bomba rice
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 4 cups chicken broth
- ⅓ cup frozen peas
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, for garnish
- 2 lemons, sliced into wedges, for serving
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Season the chicken thighs with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat, then add the chicken thighs to the pan and cook for 5–6 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
- Transfer the cooked chicken to a 9x13 baking dish.
- Add the chorizo to the same frying pan and cook for 6–8 minutes, or until fully cooked through.
- Drain the grease through a fine mesh strainer.
- Transfer the chorizo to the baking dish with the chicken.
- Wipe the pan clean with a paper towel and add 2 more tablespoons of oil.
- Add the onion and bell pepper. Saute until vegetables are soft, then add the garlic and saute for 1 more minute.
- Add smoked paprika, saffron, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then stir to combine and cook for 1 minute.
- Transfer the vegetables to the chicken/chorizo baking dish.
- Stir the rice and tomato paste into the chicken/chorizo mixture. Spread out into an even layer.
- Pour over chicken broth and top with peas.
- Cover with foil and bake for 35–40 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.
|Calories per Serving
|634
|Total Fat
|23.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|125.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|1,877.3 mg
|Protein
|36.7 g