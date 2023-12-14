Perfect Copycat Starbucks Grilled Cheese Relies On This Cheese 3-Blend

Even if the grilled cheese sandwich is your go-to Starbucks lunch, it may not be something you'd want to order every day since Starbucks certainly isn't the cheapest of fast food establishments. In fact, fast food prices have changed to such an extent over the years that drive-thru cuisine in general is no longer the affordable option it once was. Making a sandwich at home can still be pretty budget-friendly, however, and this copycat recipe from developer Catherine Brookes helps you make a reasonable facsimile of Starbucks' grilled cheese.

Brookes, like Starbucks, makes her sandwich with a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Unlike Starbucks, however, she supplies a reason for this choice (besides the obvious one, that being that she is trying to emulate the original). As she tells us, "Mozzarella melts so well, making everything creamy and oozy, and cheddar gives that extra tangy taste." But wait, you may be thinking, didn't the title promise a blend of three cheeses? Yes, you're right about that, as there is one more in store: Both Starbucks and Brookes coat their sandwiches in a blend of butter and parmesan. Again, Brookes (though not Starbucks) provides an explanation, saying that this combination "gives an extra richness and delicious flavor to the bread and really takes this grilled cheese to the next level."