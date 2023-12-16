Recipes Preparation Slow Cooker Recipes

Slow Cooker Bacon-Wrapped Hunter's Chicken Recipe

Hunter's chicken in baking dish Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes/

For a dish that feels like a culinary masterpiece but requires just five ingredients, look no further than this slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this dish combines the smoky allure of bacon, the savory perfection of chicken breasts, and the irresistible decadence of barbecue sauce, all slow-cooked to mouthwatering perfection. If you're a fan of hearty, flavorful meals that practically cook themselves, this recipe is a game-changer.

The star of the show is, of course, the succulent chicken, generously wrapped in crisp bacon. The additions of rich, gooey mozzarella and sharp cheddar takes this dish to the next level, creating a cheesy topping that complements the savory notes of the bacon and the tangy kick of barbecue sauce. For this simple recipe, the magic happens in the slow cooker, allowing the flavors to really meld and intensify over time. The result is super tender and juicy chicken that's had plenty of time to soak up all that barbecue deliciousness!

Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken

Hunter's chicken ingredients laid out Catherine Brookes/Mashed

You'll need just a handful of basic ingredients to make this delicious recipe. First up is four chicken breasts, which are each seasoned with salt and pepper and wrapped in bacon. We're using British rashers of bacon here, which is cut mostly from the loin and tends to come in slightly wider strips than American-style bacon, but either will work well in this recipe. Barbecue sauce is then poured over before slow cooking. The final step is adding some shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese before broiling for a couple of minutes until nicely browned.

Step 1: Season the chicken

Seasoned chicken breasts on chopping board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Wrap it in bacon

Chicken wrapped in bacon on chopping board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon.

Step 3: Place the chicken in the slow cooker

Bacon-wrapped chicken breasts in slow cooker Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Place chicken breasts in the slow cooker.

Step 4: Pour over the barbecue sauce

Barbecue sauce-covered chicken in slow cooker Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Spoon over the barbecue sauce to cover the chicken.

Step 5: Slow cook

Barbecue chicken breasts in slow cooker Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Slow cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Step 6: Preheat the broiler

Hand turning dial on broiler Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Once cooked, preheat the broiler to high.

Step 7: Transfer the chicken to a baking dish

Barbecue chicken in baking dish Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Remove chicken breasts from the slow cooker and place into a baking dish.

Step 8: Add cheese

Cheese-topped barbecue chicken in baking dish Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Sprinkle over the shredded cheeses.

Step 9: Broil

Hunter's chicken in baking dish Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Broil for 5-10 minutes or until cheese is nicely browned.

Step 10: Serve

Hunter's chicken on plate with mash potatoes and broccoli Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Serve with sides of your choice, such as mashed potatoes and greens.

What can I serve with slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken?

Hunter's chicken in baking dish Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Complement the indulgent flavors of your slow cooked hunter's chicken by serving it up with your favorite side dishes. Consider pairing this savory dish with classic comfort foods and vibrant vegetables for a well-rounded and satisfying meal.

A bed of creamy mashed potatoes or fluffy white rice can be the perfect canvas to soak up the luscious barbecue sauce. To add a touch of freshness, opt for some steamed veggies such as broccoli or green beans. Alternatively, you could switch things up and serve this chicken with a crisp salad featuring a medley of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. 

For a heartier option, roasted vegetables such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes complement this dish wonderfully with their caramelized flavors. The natural sweetness of roasted veggies is a great accompaniment to the savory and smoky elements of the chicken.

Can I make slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken in the oven?

Hunter's chicken in bowl with mashed potatoes and broccoli Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Yes, you can certainly recreate this delicious dish using the oven instead of the slow cooker. To adapt the recipe, follow these simple steps.

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 F. Meanwhile, prepare your chicken breasts and bacon as you would for the slow cooker version. After wrapping each chicken breast snugly in bacon, place them in a baking dish. Ensure the dish has enough space to accommodate the chicken without crowding. Next, generously pour over ½ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce, letting it seep into the bacon-wrapped goodness. Finally, top with the shredded cheeses and allow the chicken to bake for approximately 25-30 minutes or until the chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 165 F. 

Once out of the oven, the bacon should be crisped to perfection, and the barbecue sauce will have formed a tantalizing glaze. Serve this oven-baked hunter's chicken with your preferred sides, and relish in the irresistible combination of savory, smoky, and sweet flavors.

Slow Cooker Bacon-Wrapped Hunter's Chicken Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
This five-ingredient crockpot wonder comes together with chicken, bacon, barbecue sauce, and two types of cheese for a golden finish.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
6.08
hours
Servings
4
servings
Two bowls of Hunter's chicken with mashed potatoes and broccoli
Total time: 6 hours, 10 minutes
Ingredients
  • 4 chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 8 slices bacon
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • ⅓ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
  1. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper
  2. Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon.
  3. Place chicken breasts in the slow cooker.
  4. Spoon over the barbecue sauce to cover the chicken.
  5. Slow cook on low for 6-8 hours.
  6. Once cooked, preheat the broiler to high.
  7. Remove chicken breasts from the slow cooker and place into a baking dish.
  8. Sprinkle over the shredded cheeses.
  9. Broil for 5-10 minutes or until cheese is nicely browned.
  10. Serve with sides of your choice, such as mashed potatoes and greens.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 784
Total Fat 37.6 g
Saturated Fat 14.0 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 265.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 30.1 g
Dietary Fiber 1.0 g
Total Sugars 23.6 g
Sodium 1,491.9 mg
Protein 76.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended