Slow Cooker Bacon-Wrapped Hunter's Chicken Recipe
For a dish that feels like a culinary masterpiece but requires just five ingredients, look no further than this slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this dish combines the smoky allure of bacon, the savory perfection of chicken breasts, and the irresistible decadence of barbecue sauce, all slow-cooked to mouthwatering perfection. If you're a fan of hearty, flavorful meals that practically cook themselves, this recipe is a game-changer.
The star of the show is, of course, the succulent chicken, generously wrapped in crisp bacon. The additions of rich, gooey mozzarella and sharp cheddar takes this dish to the next level, creating a cheesy topping that complements the savory notes of the bacon and the tangy kick of barbecue sauce. For this simple recipe, the magic happens in the slow cooker, allowing the flavors to really meld and intensify over time. The result is super tender and juicy chicken that's had plenty of time to soak up all that barbecue deliciousness!
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken
You'll need just a handful of basic ingredients to make this delicious recipe. First up is four chicken breasts, which are each seasoned with salt and pepper and wrapped in bacon. We're using British rashers of bacon here, which is cut mostly from the loin and tends to come in slightly wider strips than American-style bacon, but either will work well in this recipe. Barbecue sauce is then poured over before slow cooking. The final step is adding some shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese before broiling for a couple of minutes until nicely browned.
Step 1: Season the chicken
Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Wrap it in bacon
Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon.
Step 3: Place the chicken in the slow cooker
Place chicken breasts in the slow cooker.
Step 4: Pour over the barbecue sauce
Spoon over the barbecue sauce to cover the chicken.
Step 5: Slow cook
Slow cook on low for 6-8 hours.
Step 6: Preheat the broiler
Once cooked, preheat the broiler to high.
Step 7: Transfer the chicken to a baking dish
Remove chicken breasts from the slow cooker and place into a baking dish.
Step 8: Add cheese
Sprinkle over the shredded cheeses.
Step 9: Broil
Broil for 5-10 minutes or until cheese is nicely browned.
Step 10: Serve
Serve with sides of your choice, such as mashed potatoes and greens.
What can I serve with slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken?
Complement the indulgent flavors of your slow cooked hunter's chicken by serving it up with your favorite side dishes. Consider pairing this savory dish with classic comfort foods and vibrant vegetables for a well-rounded and satisfying meal.
A bed of creamy mashed potatoes or fluffy white rice can be the perfect canvas to soak up the luscious barbecue sauce. To add a touch of freshness, opt for some steamed veggies such as broccoli or green beans. Alternatively, you could switch things up and serve this chicken with a crisp salad featuring a medley of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
For a heartier option, roasted vegetables such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes complement this dish wonderfully with their caramelized flavors. The natural sweetness of roasted veggies is a great accompaniment to the savory and smoky elements of the chicken.
Can I make slow cooker bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken in the oven?
Yes, you can certainly recreate this delicious dish using the oven instead of the slow cooker. To adapt the recipe, follow these simple steps.
Begin by preheating your oven to 375 F. Meanwhile, prepare your chicken breasts and bacon as you would for the slow cooker version. After wrapping each chicken breast snugly in bacon, place them in a baking dish. Ensure the dish has enough space to accommodate the chicken without crowding. Next, generously pour over ½ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce, letting it seep into the bacon-wrapped goodness. Finally, top with the shredded cheeses and allow the chicken to bake for approximately 25-30 minutes or until the chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 165 F.
Once out of the oven, the bacon should be crisped to perfection, and the barbecue sauce will have formed a tantalizing glaze. Serve this oven-baked hunter's chicken with your preferred sides, and relish in the irresistible combination of savory, smoky, and sweet flavors.
- 4 chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 8 slices bacon
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- ⅓ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
|Calories per Serving
|784
|Total Fat
|37.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|265.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|23.6 g
|Sodium
|1,491.9 mg
|Protein
|76.7 g