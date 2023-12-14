Grinch Mimosas Are The TikTok-Approved Cocktail For Festive Sips
Even the most Grinch-like friends and family members who you might consider "a three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich" during the holidays can't turn down a bubbly mimosa. While it isn't the most popular holiday drink in the U.S. and is mostly enjoyed at brunch time, classic mimosas can be easily transformed into an eye-catching drink for your next festive celebration. According to TikTok, it only requires three ingredients to concoct a boozy Grinch mimosa with the perfect color to pay homage to the Green Meanie himself.
The three things you'll need to make Grinch mimosas are orange juice, a bottle of champagne, and some blue curacao, which is responsible for the color-changing magic that goes into this fun party drink. If you're having your guests mix their own mimosas, it might be worth investing in a set of hollow plastic ornaments that you can fill with one of the three ingredients. Take the cap off the ornament, and they're like little spherical bottles.
She starts by setting aside her ornaments, which each contain three ounces of orange juice, before adding half an ounce of blue curacao to a champagne flute. Neff then dumps the ornaments in, and the two ingredients mix effortlessly to create the Grinch's signature shade of green before the rest of the glass is filled with champagne.
Adjust the liquor-to-OJ ratios when making your own Grinch mimosas
In Jessica Neff's TikTok video, she includes sliced strawberries on the flute's rim to achieve the classic red and green holiday colors. If you feel like it's still missing something, you could even mix in some green edible glitter to add yet another layer of creativity to your Grinch mimosas.
The video's comment section is filled with intrigued viewers prepping to make this drink on Christmas morning. However, the majority of people mention they would tweak the ratios if it were up to them. "There is too much OJ in these," one commenter says, while several others are calling for "More alcohol, please!" Of course, when recreating your own Grinch mimosas at home, you can adjust the ratio to your liking, making it heavy on the bubbles with just a splash of juice, if that's your thing.
A few comments suggest filling the ornaments with champagne instead, mixing in the edible glitter to create the illusion of a sparkling ornament. Neff explains that the green color can also be achieved by substituting OJ with pineapple juice. Although it's called the Grinch mimosa, the tangy citrus flavors of the orange juice and blue curacao mixed with your favorite bottle of bubbly is a combination that should have you feeling the opposite of Grinch-like.