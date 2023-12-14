Grinch Mimosas Are The TikTok-Approved Cocktail For Festive Sips

Even the most Grinch-like friends and family members who you might consider "a three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich" during the holidays can't turn down a bubbly mimosa. While it isn't the most popular holiday drink in the U.S. and is mostly enjoyed at brunch time, classic mimosas can be easily transformed into an eye-catching drink for your next festive celebration. According to TikTok, it only requires three ingredients to concoct a boozy Grinch mimosa with the perfect color to pay homage to the Green Meanie himself.

The three things you'll need to make Grinch mimosas are orange juice, a bottle of champagne, and some blue curacao, which is responsible for the color-changing magic that goes into this fun party drink. If you're having your guests mix their own mimosas, it might be worth investing in a set of hollow plastic ornaments that you can fill with one of the three ingredients. Take the cap off the ornament, and they're like little spherical bottles.

She starts by setting aside her ornaments, which each contain three ounces of orange juice, before adding half an ounce of blue curacao to a champagne flute. Neff then dumps the ornaments in, and the two ingredients mix effortlessly to create the Grinch's signature shade of green before the rest of the glass is filled with champagne.