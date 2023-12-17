The Wax Paper Hack That Makes Rolling Sushi Burritos Easy

The only thing better than eating sushi might be eating it in the form of a burrito with your bare hands. Since this trendy dish is much bigger than your average sushi roll, you can fit a lot more fish, veggies, and other flavorful embellishments into it before rolling it all together. With this in mind, if you're keen on making a stacked sushi burrito at home, wrapping all those fresh ingredients tightly together is crucial. For those who don't own a bamboo rolling mat, perhaps you use a clever hack to make sushi instead. One common kitchen tool that often goes underappreciated is wax paper, which happens to be perfect for rolling sushi burritos (and normal sushi rolls) when the craving hits.

When you think about it, you could consider wax paper to be a sushi-maker's best friend. It's both moisture-resistant and nonstick, making it especially useful when you're handling sticky rice that tends to get everywhere when you want it to be the sushi's outermost layer. It might take a few tries to get it right when first trying this method but you'll be able to get a feel for how much pressure your sushi burrito needs after a bit of practice. The only thing to worry about before starting is that you've cut a piece of wax paper that's a bit bigger than your square of nori or whatever ingredient you're starting with.