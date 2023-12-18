16 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Condiments

Condiments are pretty innocuous, right? You only add a little bit here and there; maybe you slather a spoonful of jam on your morning toast or carefully drizzle syrup onto your pancakes. Later in the day, you add a dollop of mayo to your hamburger bun at dinner — can't forget the ketchup to go along with the fries — no harm done.

However, condiments are one of the most overlooked foods, in terms of how they may be impacting your nutrition and health needs or goals. Condiments may seem simple and it probably feels like you're not eating all that much of them (unless you're drowning your dinner in ranch dressing). Unfortunately, condiments can hide a huge amount of sugar, fat, sodium, and/or processed ingredients that might not be all that great for your health. While making condiments at home can lessen these issues, not a lot of people are interested in regularly preparing everything from scratch, so they turn to the grocery store — and that's where they'll find these 16 unhealthiest store-bought condiments.