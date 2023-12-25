Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Calzones Recipe

Many different countries have some form of folded-over dough with a savory filling — Argentina has its empanadas, Cornwall its pasties, Jamaica its meat patties, and Italy its strombolis and calzones. This last-named dish has quite a long pedigree in Italy, dating back to the 18th century, but this calzone recipe by Patterson Watkins is more of a modern take on this time-honored stuffed bread. While the exterior of her calzones is fairly typical, the filling eschews Italian deli meats for bacon and two types of jalapeños, both fresh and pickled.

Watkins calls these calzones "semi-homemade," which refers to the fact that the recipe conveniently calls for both store-bought pizza dough and sauce. With these shortcuts, the calzones aren't at all difficult or time-consuming to make, so in less than an hour, you can be digging into what Watkins describes as "melty, gooey, cheesy goodness."