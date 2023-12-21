Sherry Is Your Best Bet For A Low-ABV Apple Cider, According To Experts

During the holidays, seasonal favorites like mulled wine and boozy apple cider often make their way back into people's homes. Typically mixed with dark spirits like bourbon or rum, both of which have an alcohol by volume (A.B.V.) of 40-50%, a few cups of spiked apple cider can leave you feeling very merry indeed. But because holiday drinking is a marathon, not a sprint, you might consider spiking your cider with sherry instead.

Produced in Spain, sherry is a fortified wine, meaning that distilled alcohol (typically brandy) has been added. With 15-22% A.B.V., sherry not only makes for a less boozy batch of cider, it also enhances the flavors of the drink. Kavé Pourzanjani, co-owner of the tropical East Village bar Paradise Lost, explained that his top choice for spiked cider is Amontillado sherry, a darker variety than the more popular Fino sherry. "The rich nuttiness of Amontillado compliments the spices in apple cider perfectly without adding the syrupy sweetness that a sherry like Pedro Ximenez might," Pourzanjani told Mashed.