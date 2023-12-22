Why Next Level Chef's Omi Hopper And Mehreen Karim Were On Kitchen Nightmares

Season 8 of Gordon Ramsay's hit series "Kitchen Nightmares" was chock-full of everything fans have come to love about the reality show: family drama, a healthy dose of shouting, a touch of Ramsay's cheeky head games, and lots of encouragement along the way. Fans of Ramsay's other hit Fox show, "Next Level Chef," may have spotted a couple of familiar faces: Omi Hopper and Mehreen Karim.

During Season 8, Episode 7 of "Kitchen Nightmares," Ramsay struggled to inspire the employees at El Cantito Cafe, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Yonkers, New York, to take pride in the food they served. For backup, he recruited Omi Hopper, a semi-finalist on Season 2 of "Next Level Chef," to go undercover and dine at El Cantito as a patron. "Omi is an incredible Puerto Rican chef that understands flavors, understands freshness, but more importantly cooks from the heart," Ramsay gushed during the episode.

After Ramsay closed down the restaurant over food safety concerns, Hopper removed her disguise and spoke to the restaurant's owners. "When I eat our food," Hopper said, referring to Puerto Rican cuisine, "I expect a level of excellence. If that is someone's first experience eating Puerto Rican food, will they come back?" Per Ramsay's request, Hopper returned the following night for El Cantito's relaunch and gave the new menu rave reviews.