You Can't Make True Copycat Wingstop Corn Without Cajun Blend

Aside from chicken wings, Wingstop has long been known for its uniquely seasoned fries. However, there are other side dishes to choose from at the chain, like carrot and celery sticks and Cajun corn.

The Cajun Fried Corn at Wingstop doesn't just come with the same seasoning as the french fries, it's also topped with a signature Cajun seasoning. An order of corn comes with five pieces for a regular and 10 for a large, costing about $4 or $6 respectively. However, each piece of corn is cut only a few inches thick, which means it would likely be more economical to make a copycat version of Wingstop's corn at home.

Of course, the key to achieving the same flavor in a homemade recipe relies on that Cajun blend. While Cajun seasoning is quite subjective, with many people putting their spin on the spice combination, certain flavors help create that familiar taste. For example, common grocery store Cajun seasonings typically include garlic, onion, paprika, and cayenne, with some sugar for sweetness and chili flakes for spice.