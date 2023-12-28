Why You Should Start Using Biscuit Dough For Fruit Pastries

Sadly, fruit pastries can disappoint with their sogginess; It's time to change that. Substituting something more dynamic, like biscuit dough, for regular pie dough will help realize this revolution. By using biscuit dough, which is known for its flakiness and rise, you'll give the humble fruit pastry a new lease on life.

However, biscuit dough is not just a mere replacement; It helps you to create a perfectly textured pastry with a truly mouth-watering taste. The magic of biscuit dough lies in its ability to absorb juices released by fruits when they bake, resulting in the right balance of moisture.

Say goodbye to soggy bottoms because biscuit dough is the solution. It's time to engage in some culinary exploration that promises tasty, easy-to-handle pastries that don't tear or fall apart. Be part of the biscuit dough revolution, and let it be your secret weapon in your next fruit pie masterpiece.