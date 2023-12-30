Wintry Dark 'N' Stormy Cocktail Recipe

Winter calls for a cocktail that embraces the season's frosty vibes and coziness, and that's where this wintry dark 'n' stormy steps onto the scene. This delightfully vibrant concoction, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, combines the rich warmth of dark rum with the tart and tangy sweetness of cranberry juice, all topped off with the effervescence of ginger beer. It's a seasonal twist on the classic dark 'n' stormy, making it a perfect companion for those chilly winter evenings.

Serve this delicious, sweet and spicy combination over ice, allowing the flavors to meld together as you take each perfectly chilled sip. Whether you're nestled by the fireplace or hosting a festive gathering, this wintry dark 'n' stormy is here to bring some brightness and fizz to your sipping experience. Embrace the frosty magic and prepare for this cocktail to become a signature part of your cold weather celebrations.