Wintry Dark 'N' Stormy Cocktail Recipe
Winter calls for a cocktail that embraces the season's frosty vibes and coziness, and that's where this wintry dark 'n' stormy steps onto the scene. This delightfully vibrant concoction, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, combines the rich warmth of dark rum with the tart and tangy sweetness of cranberry juice, all topped off with the effervescence of ginger beer. It's a seasonal twist on the classic dark 'n' stormy, making it a perfect companion for those chilly winter evenings.
Serve this delicious, sweet and spicy combination over ice, allowing the flavors to meld together as you take each perfectly chilled sip. Whether you're nestled by the fireplace or hosting a festive gathering, this wintry dark 'n' stormy is here to bring some brightness and fizz to your sipping experience. Embrace the frosty magic and prepare for this cocktail to become a signature part of your cold weather celebrations.
What ingredients will I need for this wintry dark 'n' stormy cocktail recipe?
This vibrant cocktail consists of dark rum, cranberry juice, and ginger beer. You'll also need some ice to fill your glass. To garnish, we like to add an orange twist and a sprig of fresh thyme, but you can add whatever you have on hand.
Step 1: Add ice
Fill a glass with ice.
Step 2: Add rum and cranberry
Pour in the rum and cranberry juice.
Step 3: Add ginger beer
Top off with ginger beer.
Step 4: Garnish and serve
Garnish with an orange twist and a sprig of thyme, if desired, and enjoy.
How do you make an orange twist for a wintry dark 'n' stormy cocktail?
An edible cocktail garnish — in this case, an orange twist — is the perfect way to add a visual flourish to your drink while also introducing a delightful aroma that complements the flavors of cocktail wonderfully. Plus, creating this citrusy adornment is also far easier than it looks!
First you'll need a firm, fresh orange (one with no blemishes on the skin will work best here). Slice the orange in half, then slice a off a round approximately ¼ inch thick. Next, make a slit from the center of the round, straight down and through the peel. Then, slice all the way around where the flesh meets the peel until you'll left with just the strip of peel. Use a sharp knife to scrape away any excess pith from the skin. The final step is to twist the strip of orange peel around your finger to create the spiral shape, before popping it on the edge of your glass.
Can I make a non-alcoholic version of this wintry dark 'n' stormy cocktail?
The non-alcoholic rendition of this dark 'n' stormy cocktail is just as delicious, ensuring everyone can revel in its wintry charm! To craft an alcohol-free version, simply swap out the dark rum for a non-alcoholic alternative and ensure your ginger beer is alcohol-free. You can also, of course, simply leave out the rum here, as the cranberry and ginger combination works wonderfully on its own.
Begin by measuring out the cranberry juice into your glass. Choose a good quality juice that strikes the right balance between tartness and sweetness. Next, add the non-alcoholic ginger beer to the mix. Be sure to select a ginger beer that packs a punch with its spicy and effervescent notes. Give the mixture a gentle stir to marry the flavors, and your merry concoction is ready to be enjoyed! This option is perfect for those seeking a vibrant and refreshing drink to celebrate the season without the alcohol content.
