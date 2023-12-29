Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu Seemingly Leaked Before The New Year

While we've been happily drinking our Peppermint Mochas and Gingerbread Oatmilk Chais, Starbucks has been planning the newest drinks to celebrate the post-holiday season. While the global coffee chain released its autumn menu at the end of August (much earlier than usual) and even introduced customers to its Halloween cups at the beginning of September, we're not sure Starbucks intended for its 2024 drink lineup to leak in November from Instagrammer @markie_devo, but here it is. As confirmed by @snackolator, our old favorites and new drinks and treats will be available on January 2.

Arriving at the beginning of the month are the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Pistachio Latte, and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Food items include Potato Cheddar Chive Bakes, Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich, Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, and, just in time for February 14, the Valentine's Day Cake Pop. On January 30, Starbucks introduces two of its controversial olive oil coffee drinks, the Oleato Oatmilk Latte and Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk.

Many fans expressed excitement about the new food items, with one person commenting, "That chicken sandwich sounds 🔥," and another responding, "Vanilla bean Danish sounds bomb." Others felt the drinks weren't as spectacular as they were hoping, with one commenter writing, "This is like genuinely not really a good or exciting winter lineup."