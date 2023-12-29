Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu Seemingly Leaked Before The New Year
While we've been happily drinking our Peppermint Mochas and Gingerbread Oatmilk Chais, Starbucks has been planning the newest drinks to celebrate the post-holiday season. While the global coffee chain released its autumn menu at the end of August (much earlier than usual) and even introduced customers to its Halloween cups at the beginning of September, we're not sure Starbucks intended for its 2024 drink lineup to leak in November from Instagrammer @markie_devo, but here it is. As confirmed by @snackolator, our old favorites and new drinks and treats will be available on January 2.
Arriving at the beginning of the month are the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Pistachio Latte, and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Food items include Potato Cheddar Chive Bakes, Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich, Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, and, just in time for February 14, the Valentine's Day Cake Pop. On January 30, Starbucks introduces two of its controversial olive oil coffee drinks, the Oleato Oatmilk Latte and Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk.
Many fans expressed excitement about the new food items, with one person commenting, "That chicken sandwich sounds 🔥," and another responding, "Vanilla bean Danish sounds bomb." Others felt the drinks weren't as spectacular as they were hoping, with one commenter writing, "This is like genuinely not really a good or exciting winter lineup."
Fans aren't excited about the new menu
Three of the five winter 2024 drinks and all of the food items will be familiar to longtime Starbucks customers. The pistachio latte made its first appearance in 2021 and has been a popular favorite ever since, and the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew was brought on board to join it in 2023. The Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is another consumer-approved drink.
While Starbucks rolls out the Oleato drinks nationwide, some think the coffee giant needs to stop trying to make the cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil beverages happen. "Not the Oleato!!! No one wants the Oleato!!!" one person disdainfully wrote on @snackolator's Instagram post. "I speak for everyone when we say we DIDN'T NEED the Oleato to come nationwide," wrote another.
It's a bit of a surprise to see the Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich return after a previous short run in 2022. It was initially launched in June 2022 before it was discontinued a week later due to reports by customers that they got sick upon eating it. The Potato Cheddar Chive Bakes are another item that popped up in some U.S. locations in 2020 and then vanished. Unlike the Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich, the Bakes and the Danish have many fans who will be happy to see their comeback. "I'm in Canada monthly (where they already exist), and I love them!" u/lissy51886 wrote on a Reddit post about the new items.