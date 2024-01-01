KFC Rings In 2024 With A Handful Of New Wraps

From McDonald's Snack Wraps to Jack-in-the-Box's Jack Wraps to the appearance of chicken wraps at chains like Burger King and Wendy's, it's clear that chicken in a tortilla is a lucrative fast food item. While many consumers are still wondering why McDonald's got rid of such a fan favorite, other chains have jumped at the opportunity to fill that void. Even KFC wanted in on the trend and brought its chicken wraps to the masses in February 2023.

The original launch of KFC's "Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps" prompted criticism from customers on TikTok, mostly due to the wraps' small size and lack of substance. Some argued, however, that since the chain only charges $5 for two wraps, the smaller size is understandable. The original wraps came in two flavors: Classic and Spicy Slaw. Both wraps consist of a crispy chicken tender in a flour tortilla, and while the Classic variety comes with pickles and mayo, the other comes with spicy sauce, pickles, and coleslaw.

According to info shared with Mashed, the chain is ringing in 2024 by adding new wrap flavors to its two-for-$5 deal. While KFC's surprisingly basic mac and cheese wrap, which launched in November 2023, comes with a chicken tender, mac and cheese, and a shredded cheese blend, the newest menu items aim to elevate the lineup with Spicy Mac & Cheese and Honey BBQ flavors.