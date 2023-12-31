The Possible Link Between Seattle's Orient Express Restaurant And FDR

While the terms "train car" or "railcar" are often applied to diners, typically these are just referencing a certain vintage style. The reason for this is that many old diners were designed to remind patrons of eating in an actual train car at a time when these offered a far more deluxe experience than is typically provided to the modern traveler. (Pardon us for a brief, yet heartfelt digression: Amtrak, please, please, please bring back dining cars on your east of the Mississippi routes!) One very special diner, however, is housed inside a real train car, and one with a pretty interesting provenance, at that.

The Orient Express actually encompasses seven different rail cars, but one of them is said to have been used by former POTUS Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1944 when he traveled across the U.S. giving campaign speeches for what would prove to be his fourth (and last) term in office. Photos of FDR and company still adorn the walls, while you can also still see the button he used to summon his staffers (as opposed to the Diet Cokes Donald Trump would order via a similar method some 70+ years in the future).