The Baking Hack That Makes Cleaner Shapes With A Cookie Cutter

At least once in your life, you've probably rolled out chilled cookie dough, cut the dough into shapes, and tried to painstakingly lift each cookie shape off of the countertop only to have your shaped, raw cookies fall apart. Worse still, maybe your cookies reached the baking sheet intact but after baking, the shapes were completely unrecognizable. Fortunately, there's a hack for this. Wait to cut your cookies until after they finish baking, and you can achieve perfectly shaped cookies with less mess and stress.

In an Instagram video from @allinspiredwellness, the user demonstrates how she bakes cookies as one giant, rectangular bar on a sheet pan. Once the bar is cool to the touch, she cuts the cookies out using a sharp-edged cutter (think metal, not plastic), allowing the already-baked cookies to pop out from the larger bar in the perfect shape.

This hack won't be as effective with cookies that are crispy throughout, as the bar's size makes that texture difficult to achieve, and pressing the cutter through a crispier cookie will cause more crumbling than clean lines. The trick will, however, work well for softer cookies like gingerbread. Some commenters on @allinspiredwellness' video pointed out that this method will result in extra cookie scraps, though others countered that those scraps are delicious — and can even be used to make cake pops.