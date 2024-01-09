The Ice Hack That Ensures Your Copycat Starbucks Frappuccino Blends Smoothly

Even if you use the creamiest cream and the right kind of caramel sauce (Ryan recommends only using the kind meant as a coffee add-in, as she says ice cream toppings are too thick), and even if you do as we suggest and add the ice right before you blend, there's still one more thing you'll need to ensure a super-smooth Frap: xanthan gum. Despite the fact that "gum" is in the name, this common food additive is sold in powder form.

While Ryan assures us that the xanthan gum is optional, she explains, "This is what keeps the Frappuccino emulsified and blended." If you've ever had a Starbucks Frappuccino, you've already consumed the stuff — actually, it's a pretty common ingredient in beverages, sauces, and other edible liquids. If you do buy xanthan, you can also use it to make thicker smoothies, but if you don't feel like trying to track it down, feel free to skip it in this recipe. While Ryan warns that "the Frappuccino will separate over the course of a few minutes," you can always use a straw or spoon to stir your drink back together again.