Chain Restaurant BLTs Ranked From Worst To Best

Short for bacon, lettuce, and tomato, a BLT sandwich traditionally brings together its three namesake ingredients. Featuring crispy strips of bacon, crunchy lettuce leaves, and slices of ripe tomato nestled between two slices of bread, the sandwich is often topped with a creamy layer of mayonnaise. While the classic BLT ingredients are always the same, some restaurants have put their spin on the culinary creation with additional ingredients such as avocado, cheese, or a fried egg.

Some believe that BLT's roots can be traced to the rise of teatime sandwiches in Victorian England. Others argue that this popular handheld is a derivative of the classic club sandwich, which originated in 19th-century New York clubhouses. A version of the BLT, as we know it today, was first documented in a recipe published in the "Ladies Home Journal" in 1903. Despite its early appearance in recipe books, the author of "The BLT Cookbook," Michele Jordan, says that the BLT didn't become popular in the U.S. until the late '90s with the rise of a meat subscription service called the Bacon of the Month Club.

Hungry for a BLT? Take a look at our roundup of the best and worst chain restaurants that serve the sandwich, as rated by customers.