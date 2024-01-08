For The Best Copycat Chili's Crispers, Use Tenderloin, Not Chicken Breast

Chicken tenders are pretty ubiquitous fare these days, everywhere from childcare centers to sports venues. But Mashed recipe developer Angela Latimer feels that Chili's does do a pretty outstanding job with this dish. She refers to these "crispers," as they're called, as "delightfully crispy on the outside and super juicy and tender on the inside."

Latimer has come up with a homemade version that she feels is a close approximation of the tenders — er, crispers — dished up at the chain restaurant (the plain ones, that is, not the Nashville hot or honey-chipotle variants). The key to a successful copycat Chili's chicken crisper, in Latimer's opinion, is to make them using chicken tenderloins, which she calls "a big plus." Of course, we're not talking about the frozen chicken tenders that come pre-breaded, but rather the naked ones that are cut from the underside of a chicken breast. If you've never worked with these before, they do require a bit of prep in that you'll probably need to remove the "string" (this is the tendon that attaches them to the breast), but you can easily pull these off using a fork.