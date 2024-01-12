The Key To Dolly Parton's Chicken And Dumplings Is Boiling The Whole Bird

If there's one thing Dolly Parton knows about food, it's that Southern comfort cuisine always takes the cake. Whether it's her bacon dripping-infused cornbread, her mac and cheese with fried apples, or her weekly biscuits and gravy, the country music queen, actress, philanthropist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has a true knack for taking mealtime up a notch.

Parton's famous chicken and dumplings recipe, which she told Parade was her specialty, reflects a commitment to preserving the authenticity of the South. When it comes to the all-time classic fare, her adoration for the staple is deeply rooted in her Tennessee upbringing, as she grew up surrounded by feelings of warmth and hospitality.

The core of her masterpiece involves an entire chicken — bones, skin, and all. This choice is a nod to the tradition of utilizing every part of the animal to create a belly-filling, soul-satisfying dish. Many folks, including Parton, swear that cooking with the whole bird instead of buying pre-packaged breasts, thighs, wings, drumsticks, and other chicken cuts is one of the most nutritious, economical, and impactful ways to yield maximum flavor.