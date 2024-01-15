Bored Of Store-Bought Seasonings? Dehydrate Hot Sauce Instead

From citrusy cocktail garnishes to thickening powders, dehydrating ingredients opens up a world of possibilities. It can even reinvigorate certain aspects of your cooking, particularly if things are starting to feel same-y. Take your spice cupboard, for example. Store-bought seasoning powders can certainly help you out if you want to add a quick, easy shot of flavor, but the options available to you in-store can be limited. Your go-tos may have even lost their kick due to overexposure.

This is the part where you fish your dehydrator out of the cupboard and fire it up. By spreading a layer of sauce across baking parchment, dehydrating it until it's easily breakable, and then pulverizing it with a blender or a mortar and pestle, you can turn a jar of your favorite hot sauce into your new favorite seasoning. If you want to take it a step further, you can even try adding chilis or garlic before turning a slug of your hot sauce of choice into a delicious, powdery blend.