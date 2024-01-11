For A Perfectly Crispy Grilled Cheese, Reach For Coconut Oil

The grilled cheese sandwich is possibly the ultimate comfort food — thick, toasted bread, your favorite melty cheese, and a lot of love. It's quick, easy to throw together, and temptingly upgradeable.

Using butter is considered a given when preparing grilled cheese, thanks to the lovely crisp texture it lends to the bread. There is another potential option, though, one that has even more crunch potential. More commonly used for baking and beauty, coconut oil is becoming recognized as a potential addition to the host of cooking oils in your kitchen cabinet.

Of course, butter is still a great option, but coconut oil's advantage comes down to its response to heat. Refined coconut oil has a smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, while unrefined coconut oil smokes at 350 degrees. Compare this to butter, which smokes at 305 degrees, and the conclusion is obvious. Butter smokes more quickly than coconut oil.