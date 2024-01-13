Tragic Things About Christopher Kimball

For more than two decades, Christopher Kimball has served the greater community of foodies, home chefs, and food TV fans with a variety of educational and entertaining media. Introducing science, precision, and unfailing consistency to the generally more emotional-driven realms of food publications and television shows, Kimball's magazine, Cook's Illustrated, and his public television instructional series "Cook's Country" and "America's Test Kitchen," have taught countless individuals how to cook. From what ingredients to use and what gadgets to buy to how to enjoy food as a creator as well as a consumer, Kimball has offered advice.

As a longtime contributor and editor at Cook's Illustrated and a memorable bow tie-wearing cohost of two TV series — his snappiness, bone-dry wit, and no-nonsense attitude made him a rarity among his more boisterous food television contemporaries — Kimball earned his position as a tastemaker in entertainment and the ongoing cultural conversation about food. He's also suffered a lot for his art and his livelihood, as numerous personal tragedies and legal battles have infiltrated his work life, and vice versa. Here's a look into the seriously dark, off-screen life of Christopher Kimball.