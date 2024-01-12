TikTok's Salmon Alfredo Lasagna Rolls Are The Meal We Didn't Know We Needed

Anecdotal as it may seem, the journey from dinner dilemma to viral sensation is not uncommon in the age of TikTok. Every so often, the quest for a quick and easy recipe leads hungry folks down a social media rabbit hole in search of inspiration. Among the tantalizing options, one particular dish stands out — salmon Alfredo lasagna rolls. And no, we're not talking about stylish maki or a mini loaf of bread stuffed with the iconic pink fish.

Starting with the essentials, the foundation of the dish is cooked lasagna and salmon fillets. This canvas is seasoned to taste, a crucial step that sets the tone for the symphony of flavors to follow. The filling is a luscious blend of ricotta and cream cheese, harmonized with spinach, garlic, Old Bay, parsley, and chives. This melange of herbs and spices infuses a remarkable depth into the mixture.

With the components in place, assembly takes center stage. The lasagna strips, lined with well-seasoned salmon, serve as the vessel for the filling. Each strip is carefully rolled, creating a visual spectacle, but the pièce de résistance is the Alfredo sauce and a cascading shower of shredded cheese. From there, the rolls are ready for their grand transformation in the oven.