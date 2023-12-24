We Tried A TikTok Cheez-It Recipe To See How It Compares To The Real Deal

The internet is tailor-made for browsing delicious-looking foods and drooling over them. Everything from TikTok cookie recipes to everyday cheap eats show up and make our mouths water. We love stumbling across seemingly easy and delicious TikTok recipes, but many are hit-or-miss. It is not unusual to see something on the internet that looks like the next big taste sensation, but as we all know, looks can be deceiving.

The viral TikTok Cheez-It copycat is the latest food to take the world by storm. The recipe promises that with two simple ingredients and very little effort, you can create your own homemade gluten-free Cheez-It knockoffs in no time. It sounded too good to be true, so of course, we had to try it to find out how these crisp cheese snacks stacked up to the real thing. With the simple ingredients and minimal equipment needed, recreating this TikTok sensation was a breeze; however, the results were not entirely what we expected.