The Price Of The Viral Cotton Candy Cloud Cake Had TikTok Shook
Viral desserts like square croissants come and go. Luckily, we live at a time when new food trends are constantly being discovered. Often, the next hot item is a mashup of two different foods to create a unique twist on the original. For example, one of the newest viral crazes is the cloud cake.
The cloud cake is a five-layer "cake" made from hand-spun cotton candy. It resembles a light and fluffy cake, though it's made entirely from flavored sugar. Like a regular cake, the cloud cake can be sliced and enjoyed with a fork or straight from your hands. The cake also comes with rainbow sprinkles for an even more aesthetic presentation.
The cake has instantly made its rounds on TikTok, with several people reviewing this trendy item and giving their opinions on the taste and overall value based on the price. A standard rainbow cloud cake costs $30, not including shipping fees. Depending on the delivery location and preference, customers can expect to add between $7 and $30 to their total. While many influencers can't stop raving about the cake's taste, texture, and overall beauty, other people are turned off by the high price — especially since it's cotton candy.
Is spun sugar worth the price?
TikTok user @alluredbeauty loved the concept and taste of the cotton candy cake and thought it would be especially great for a kid's birthday. However, many of their followers didn't agree, sounding off in the comments about several factors, including practicality and the dessert's sugar content. However, even though the cake is meant to serve 8-10 kids or 6-8 adults, the primary complaint was about its hefty price tag. One commenter wrote, "It's insane people are spending this much on cotton candy smashed together." Another shared, "Go to the dollar store and get some cotton candy to shape into cake yourself."
While you could buy a few bags of cotton candy and attempt to construct it yourself, the final result won't be the same. The cloud cake features five flavors: watermelon, lemon, mango, kiwi, and blueberry. Unlike most manufactured cotton candy, this is hand-spun using organic cane sugar and natural and artificial flavors. Unlike regular bakery cakes, this cake is also allergy-friendly; it's free of dairy, gluten, nuts, and soy. The cake is shipped in an airtight container and will last up to two weeks if sealed properly.
Even so, some acknowledged that the products used to make the cake couldn't justify the final price. However, as is true of most fads, some found the concept so fun and unique that they had no issues dropping that kind of money for a show-stopping dessert.