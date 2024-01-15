The Price Of The Viral Cotton Candy Cloud Cake Had TikTok Shook

Viral desserts like square croissants come and go. Luckily, we live at a time when new food trends are constantly being discovered. Often, the next hot item is a mashup of two different foods to create a unique twist on the original. For example, one of the newest viral crazes is the cloud cake.

The cloud cake is a five-layer "cake" made from hand-spun cotton candy. It resembles a light and fluffy cake, though it's made entirely from flavored sugar. Like a regular cake, the cloud cake can be sliced and enjoyed with a fork or straight from your hands. The cake also comes with rainbow sprinkles for an even more aesthetic presentation.

The cake has instantly made its rounds on TikTok, with several people reviewing this trendy item and giving their opinions on the taste and overall value based on the price. A standard rainbow cloud cake costs $30, not including shipping fees. Depending on the delivery location and preference, customers can expect to add between $7 and $30 to their total. While many influencers can't stop raving about the cake's taste, texture, and overall beauty, other people are turned off by the high price — especially since it's cotton candy.