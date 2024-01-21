International Coca-Cola Soft Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Coca-Cola is a dominant force in the international beverage industry. It was the 28th largest company in the world by market capitalization in 2023, which is saying a lot considering it's competing with juggernauts like Apple, Saudi Aramco, and Johnson & Johnson. Not surprisingly, it is, by far, the largest soft drinks company globally, with a brand value of $98 billion in 2023 compared to $19 billion for Pepsi and $18 billion for Red Bull.

The name of the company immediately conjures images of its familiar red and white packaging and the dark, sugary drink inside, but its product range is far more varied than its signature beverage. Founded in 1892 by an Atlanta chemist, Coca-Cola now sells 3,500 types of beverages under 500 different brands in 200 countries and territories around the world and has an annual revenue of $45 billion. But wander into your local convenience store and you're unlikely to find the majority of these products. You'll see Coke, Sprite, and Fanta, but you won't see Sparletta, Oasis, or Thums Up. Coca-Cola has thrived over the years by purchasing and repackaging existing brands that have a passionate following in their respective regions. In doing so, it has successfully become the dominant soft drinks company in the world. Keep reading to discover which international Coca-Cola beverages Americans are missing out on, and which we're better off without.